A local town celebrates its first Heritage Day

MERCER, Tenn. –In part of the Jackson-Madison County 200th Bicentennial, one local town celebrates their community.

The Town of Mercer is hosting their first Heritage Day at Madison County Fire Department to celebrate and recognize the history and heritage of the town.









There visitors got to see a room full of Mercer’s history. There were photos that dated back to the 50’s and even earlier.

Other than photos there was memorabilia, different booths from different groups in Mercer, and there was a wall where Mercer residents could share their stories of what it’s like to live in the town.

“It has really been a learning experience for us putting together this display and remembering some of the people who. Are no longer a part of mercer and that contributed to what the town was,” said Rose Byrum, Head, Mercer Heritage Day committee.

This was the first Mercer Heritage Day and coordinators say the turn out was great.

