Charlie Daniels’ first “Volunteer Jam” will be released

By: Marige Szaroleta–AP writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Charlie Daniels fans will be able to listen to his first Volunteer Jam in its entirety. “Charlie Daniels and Friends: Volunteer Jam-1974” features The Charlie Daniels Band, Toy Caldwell and Paul Riddle of The Marshall Tucker Band, and Dickey Betts of The Allman Brothers Band.

It was staged so Daniels could record some live tracks, but he enjoyed it so much that he staged the jam off and on until his death in 2020.

The album comes out Aug. 26.

