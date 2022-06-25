Inaugural event welcomes new park to West TN

THREE WAY, Tenn. –One park opens their doors to the public for the first time.

The West Tennessee River Basin Authority is hosting an inaugural event to kick off the opening of a local park.









“Today, we’re having our community welcome grand opening event for their Middle Fork Bottoms Recreation Area. And we’ve got some vendors and tents and we’re just welcoming the community to come out and see what we’ve got going on,” said David Blackwood, Executive director, West Tennessee River Basin Authority.

In part of the grand opening there were several activities for visitors to get involved in, like kayak classes, yoga, family workouts and more.

“I did an hour yoga class and I tried to pace it, because it’s quite hot out here today. So, we tried to move where we got a good work out but stayed cool,” said Keith Davis, yoga instructor, The Lift.

Middle Fork Bottoms is 850 acres, and today they provided tours around the park to show guests what will be added in the future.

“We’re now officially fully open. You can go explore all parts of it and this is our follow up to our ribbon cutting event, where we welcomed the community to get to know what this area is all about,” Blackwood said.

And it’s not too late to check out the park, the Jackson Road Runners Club will be hosting,”Middle Fork Twilight,” a 5k run starting from 7 to 8 p.m.

“I think it’s as good or better than I thought it would be. The community was so ready for something in this area, of this scale, of this size, and it’s been really good to see everybody coming and enjoying it,” Blackwood said.

The day isn’t over yet you still have time to attend the the 5k. It starts at 7 p.m., it’s free and open to the public.