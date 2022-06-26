In the news: Instagram seeking ways to verify users age

By: Oscar Well Gabriel II – AP writer

WASHINGTON (AP) – How old are you? Everyone knows the answer for themselves – but people don’t always share their true age.

Often it’s no big deal, but it can be when a person tries to access age-restricted websites. Now Instagram is trying to address the problem.

People have to be at least 13 to use the site but some dodge the rule by putting in a birth-date that makes them seem older – or use a parent’s account.

Instagram says it’s testing ideas like using face scans, having mutual friends verify a user’s age or having users upload an ID.

Of course those plans are bound to run into problems with those concerned about privacy or data-collection.

