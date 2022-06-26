Miss Lexington takes home the crown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –West Tennessean take home the crown.

Miss Lexington, Lauren Dickson, claimed the title of the new Miss Tennessee 2022 in Saturday night’s pageant held at the Cannon Center in downtown Memphis.

Dickson won the Preliminary Talent and Preliminary Social Impact Initiatives Awards along with a scholarship of $16,000 as the new Miss Tennessee. Dickson also tied for Overall Interview and was the Public Relations Winner, for a grand total of $19,000 in scholarships.

Provided by: JM Treas

Dickson plans to promote her social impact initiative, “Heart for the Hungry: Overcoming Food Insecurity” during her year of service as Miss Tennessee 2022. She will now represent the state at the Miss America competition in December. The event will be held in Uncasville, Ct.

Lauren is currently a graduate student at Union University and pursuing a Master’s in Business Administration. She plans to continue serving as a licensed financial advisor in the future.

Congratulations to Lauren!