Automotive industry expert talks summer savings tips

JACKSON, Tenn. — Looking for ways to save and still enjoy your summer vacation?

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke to an automotive industry expert to learn how you can be saving money this summer.

Lauren Fix is known as the car coach, and she discussed ways to deal with navigating rising costs at the pump.

Fix says she recommends downloading the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app. She says it can save you up to three cents at the gallon.

Fix also says if you drive around a lot, you can use the Frequent Filler program and can earn an additional one cent per gallon and $2 after shopping inside the store.

She says an additional hack to saving even more money is being a member of AARP.

She says beyond the pump, you can save on car washes and in the store. That’s a saving of four to eight cents per gallon, which can add up quickly.

Fix also shared how waiting in traffic at a standstill could be costing you more money.

“Just like the drive thru, shut the car off, go inside, get what you need. Don’t sit in the drive thru at zero miles to the gallon,” Fix said.

Fix says to follow your phone or GPS for the best route to keep your car moving in order to get better fuel economy.

Fix also mentioned how it is important to check tire pressure at least once a month, as well as check your a/c and coolant before hitting the road.

She also says checking your gas door can show you the proper type of gas to fill up your car with to avoid damaging your engine and in some cases, void a car warranty.

