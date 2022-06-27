Charles Richard Smith

Charles Richard Smith, age 66, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Monday afternoon, June 20, 2022 at his home.

Charles was born March 1, 1956 in Memphis, the son of the late Fred Veto Smith and Rilla Odell Underwood Smith. He was employed as a construction supervisor for many years and was very handy when it came to carpentry and woodworking, even helping build a church. Charles was very giving to others and loved dancing – he could cut a rug on the dance floor. He enjoyed gardening and cutting grass. He loved being around kids and was very funny, always making people laugh.

Mr. Smith is survived by his fiancé, Elizabeth Jones; two daughters, Denise Jones and Antionita Clay; three sons, Joseph Clay, Jacob Clay and Freddie Montgomery; two sisters, Jessie Cash and Geraldine Forde; two brothers, Don Smith (Sarah) and Robert Smith (Anne); eight grandchildren, one great-grandson and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Zoelanda Ward.

Services for Mr. Smith will be private.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.