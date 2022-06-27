Dollar General opens at Exit 93, offers fresh fruit, vegetables

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new Dollar General has opened at Exit 93 in east Madison County.

In addition to the affordable home goods and essentials you can expect to find at Dollar General, the new location includes the company’s new on-trend home decor as well as an expanded party preparation section.

Additionally, the store features a curated selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, including lettuce, tomatoes, apples, strawberries and more. You can expect to find the Top 20 produce items typically sold in grocery stores, covering around 80% of produce categories most grocery stores offer.

To commemorate the opening of the new location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby school in partnership with the Kellogg Company.

Schools, nonprofits and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the new store can also apply for grants through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

The new store is located at 138 Law Road in Jackson. Normal operating hours can be found through the Dollar General app.

