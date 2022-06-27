Firework safety tips from Hardin County fire chief

JACKSON, Tenn. — July 4th is a week away, and many are getting ready to attend firework shows, while some are preparing to have their own.

Before you light those sparklers or bottle rockets, there are a few safety tips that you need to know before the upcoming holiday.

“The first recommendation is leave the experts to it. But if you do shoot fireworks, make sure that you have an adult in charge,” said Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin.

There are many counties in West Tennessee that allow fireworks, and some that don’t. One of those where they are not permitted is Madison County.

Milan: Permitted June 27 through July 3 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Medina: Permitted July 1 through July 3 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., July 4 from 6 a.m. to midnight, and July 5 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Carroll County: Permitted

Huntington: Permitted June 20 through July 5 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

McKenzie: Permitted June 26 through July 5 until 10 p.m.

Chester County: Permitted

Henderson: Not permitted

Crockett County: Permitted

Gibson County: Permitted

Humboldt: Not Permitted

Lexington: July 1 through July 7 before 9 p.m.

Savannah: Permitted June 20 through July 5

Trenton: Permitted June 27 through July 4 until 10 p.m

Hardin County: Permitted

Henderson County: Permitted

Madison County: Not permitted

Jackson: Not permitted

But if you will be using fireworks yourself, have a water source or extinguisher prepared to be sure the fireworks are out.

“We see those having sparks in them and catching on fire later. So always wet those down because a spark in one of those cardboard boxes that the fireworks shot out of can cause a fire several hours later,” Martin said.

A common call that many fire stations get on the 4th of July is use of sparklers by younger children.

“Small children think that they are nice and fun, but at over a thousand degrees, that’s one of the biggest injuries is sparklers with small children,” Martin said.

When you’re done with the fireworks and you’re ready to throw everything away, make sure to wet or dampen the fireworks and the area to make sure they won’t reignite.

“If you can, leave the fireworks to the experts. And if not, just be careful, use common sense, and always have a water source or a bucket of water if you have a small fire. You can put it out safely,” Martin said.

Remember you can also call your local fire department to know the rules and regulations in your area.

