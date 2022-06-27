Ms. Mary Joanne Connors , age 87 of Paris, TN passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Henry County Healthcare in Paris. Her body is to be cremated and a memorial celebration of life will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 28 at McEvoy Funeral Home. Her ashes will be delivered to St. Francis Mausoleum in Phoenix, AZ and inurned near other family members.

Mary Connors was born August 15, 1934 in Greenville, PA to the late John Joseph Connors and the late Barbara Jean Monroe Connors. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Crowder and her husband, David of Paris and Mary Pasco and her husband, Nick of Fountain Hills, AZ; son, William “Bill” Craig and his wife, Tonya of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren, Justine, Jared, and Jacqueline Trent, Jeanna Crowder, Will Craig and his wife, Amanda and Kevin Craig; great grandchildren, Ryder Trent, Wyatt and Bryan Simpson; brothers, Tom Connors and his wife, Linda of Sherwood, AR, Terry Connors of Oxnard, CA, Dennis Connors and friend, Marvin of Tucson, AZ, Bill Connors and wife, Lynne of Chandler, AZ; also by nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Besides her parents, Mary is also preceded in death by her brothers, Jack, Pat, David, and Kevin Connors.

Ms. Connors was a Catholic by faith. She was a graduate of Seton Hill College for Women. Mary was a retired school teacher, having taught in Greensburg, PA, Scottsdale, AZ, Lake Havasu City, AZ, as well as in Henry County, TN.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, or Disabled Veterans.