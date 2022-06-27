Students, organizations rewarded by Rotary Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local rotary club rewarded those doing good in their community.

The Jackson Old Hickory Rotary Club presented a check to Sisters with Aspiring Goals, the Imagination Library, and the Therapy and Learning Center.

Scholarships were also given out to Jackson Christian School student Clayton Carrier, and Jackson Central-Merry student Gabriella Hurt.

Wendy Mercer, with the Rotary Club, said each year the club is fortunate enough to share with the community and award donations to those going above and beyond in their communities.

“It just really ties in to what we do as Rotarians. Our motto is, ‘Service above self.’ So that’s something that each of these organizations represent and so that’s why we want to support them,” Mercer said.

The club also introduced it’s new positions and board members for the next fiscal year.

