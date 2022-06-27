TDOT to halt lane closures for July 4th holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Motorists in Tennessee won’t be slowed by road construction over the July 4th weekend.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is suspending all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes for four days.

The suspension will last from 6 a.m. on Friday, July 1 to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, providing maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

Motorists could still encounter some lane closures on long-term construction projects, and though lane closure activity may be stopped, workers may still be on-site in some zones. Reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect.

You can find the latest construction activity and live streaming traffic cameras at SmartWay.TN.gov/Traffic.

