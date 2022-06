UNION CITY, Tenn. — Get ready for your kids to be behind the wheel on Friday!

Baptist Ambulance and Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City are hosting a touch-a-truck event at Discovery Park of America in STEM Landing from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 1.

There will be ambulance to explore, CPR training, coloring, and more.

The event is free to attend for kids under 17 years old with access to the park and other actives.

