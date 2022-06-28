32nd annual Civic Pride Awards ceremony held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The annual Mayor’s Civic Pride Awards gives residents the chance to showcase their commitment to keeping their properties looking beautiful.

32nd annual Civic Pride Awards ceremony held in Jackson

32nd annual Civic Pride Awards ceremony held in Jackson

32nd annual Civic Pride Awards ceremony held in Jackson

32nd annual Civic Pride Awards ceremony held in Jackson

The award ceremony was held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson on Tuesday.

“We have a few ties today, so we will be giving out several residential awards in the east, west, south, northwest and northeast districts. And that will be for commercial and residential,” said Robin Chance, the Recycling Coordinator for the City of Jackson.

There will also be a new award this year.

“We will also be giving our newest award, which is the Downtown Planters. So we will be giving a business that as well,” Chance said.

A group of master gardeners judged this year’s Civic Pride nominees. The 32th annual Civic Pride Award is the oldest honor in the Hub City.

It celebrates residential and commercial properties, exceptional care and environmental stewardship.

“It gives people gratification, and pride in that people notice what they’re doing. Their selfless acts, you know, out trying to better their yards and their companies, and, you know, make that look appealing,” Chance said.

General criteria for the annual award is based on overall appearance, tidiness, and neatness.

This can be displayed using lawn and hard surfaces, landscape, and flower beds.

“So beautification is kind of contagious, and so what we want to promote is civic pride, pride in your properties,” Chance said.

Chance says this will lead to better tourism, growth and more.

Find more local news here.