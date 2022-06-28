Dyer Station Celebration returns with week full of events

DYER, Tenn. — One local town is continuing their small town traditions this week.

The City of Dyer kicked off their 38th annual Dyer Station Celebration on Monday evening at the VFW Building in Dyer.

They are planning a series of events for the next seven days including bingo, dancing, and so much more. The celebration will come to an end on July 4th, with a firework celebration planned for the community.

Sarah Williams, a member of the Dyer Station Celebration planning committee explains, “The Dyer Station Celebration was started 38 years ago. It was started by the McIlwain family to honor some pioneers of the City of Dyer and it has evolved over the years to be a week long celebration during the 4th of July.”

Trivia on Tuesday evening has a $20 entry fee and Saturday’s wrestling has a $5 admission fee. The remaining events will be free of charge and they encourage everyone to come out and celebrate this time of community together.

The celebration will end on Monday after the firework celebration at 9 p.m.

For more news in the Gibson County area, click here.