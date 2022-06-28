Food Truck Spotlight: Exit 87 BBQ

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week on Food Truck Spotlight, we’re taking a trip to Exit 87 to check out a popular site offering a southern staple.

Exit 87 BBQ is located right off Interstate 40 at 2049 Highway 70 East in Jackson.

The food truck sells pulled pork barbecue, baby back ribs, barbecue bologna, barbecue nachos and much more.

Owner Josh Wadley says what makes them stand out is their customer dedication and southern hospitality.

For more information, visit their Facebook page or call (731) 988-6222.

