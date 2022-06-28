Jackson-Madison County Library shares July events for kids

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library shared their events for kids in July.

The library says that every other Thursday at 2 p.m. is Board at the Library, where you can play chess, UNO, Monopoly and more.

Family StoryTime will be at the Main Library on Tuesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m., with stories, songs and the chance to make friends.

On July 7, there will be a play date at Pugh Bourne Park at 10 a.m..

On July 9 at 6 p.m., there will be a Sit and Read at Liberty Park, where you can read your book with others in the nice summer weather.

Another play date will be on July 21 at 10 a.m. at Leeper Lane Park.

On July 30 at 5:30 p.m., there will be the Summer Reading Finale Community Party at Conger Park. It will have food, music, and fun!

You can learn more about their events for kids by calling (731) 425-8600.

