Library continues summer Upcycling program

JACKSON, Tenn. — There was more fun and educational classes at the local library.





The Jackson-Madison County Library is hosting an Upcycling program this summer.

On Tuesday, the program was all about gardening, and a special guest talked to attendees about composting.

They learned things such as the kinds of materials that can be recycled for your garden, and how your garden can benefit from recycling.

The Upcycling program is held on the last Tuesday of every month.

