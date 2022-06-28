Mary Lou Miller East, 85, a resident of Brownsville, TN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at AHC Crestview.

Mrs. East was born on October 23, 1936, in Bells, Tennessee to John Hunter Miller and Dora Crawford Miller. She was a homemaker and loved dearly by her family. As a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Brownsville, she served in several areas of ministry. She enjoyed tennis, golf and playing Bridge with friends, and especially loved traveling with her husband.

Mrs. East was preceded in death by her husband, Jere O. East. She is survived by their children, Clay East (Carolyn) of Knoxville, TN, Claire Hougue (Jim) of Jackson, TN, and Cindy Wright (Randy) of Memphis, TN; her sister, Opal Woodson of Bells, TN, and her brother, Terry Miller (Liz) of Bells, TN. She leaves behind a legacy of eight grandchildren, Bob Goodson (Gretchen), Hunter East, Shane Naragon, Ginny Fletcher, Martha Sellars (Josh), Brandon Wright, Wes Wright, Mary Wright Callen (Noah) and nine great-grandchildren.

A private, family Funeral Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Brownsville, TN with Rev. Sammy Tillman officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 117 E. Franklin Street, Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.