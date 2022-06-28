Mugshots : Madison County : 06/27/22 – 06/28/22

Mary Harmon Mary Harmon: Simple domestic assault

Charles Cooper Charles Cooper: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

Charles Giles Charles Giles: Vandalism

Chasmine Woods Chasmine Woods: Failure to appear

Homero Deleon Homero Deleon: Violation of community corrections



Jessica Hodge Jessica Hodge: Retaliation for past action, vandalism

Joseph Clayton Joseph Clayton: Violation of order of protection

Joshua Slate Joshua Slate: Shoplifting/theft of property, schedule IV drug violations

Susquahanna Hummer Susquahanna Hummer: Violation of community corrections

Victoria Garrison Victoria Garrison: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/27/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/28/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.