Mugshots : Madison County : 06/27/22 – 06/28/22
Mary Harmon
Mary Harmon: Simple domestic assault
Charles Cooper
Charles Cooper: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance
Chasmine Woods
Chasmine Woods: Failure to appear
Homero Deleon
Homero Deleon: Violation of community corrections
Jessica Hodge
Jessica Hodge: Retaliation for past action, vandalism
Joseph Clayton
Joseph Clayton: Violation of order of protection
Joshua Slate
Joshua Slate: Shoplifting/theft of property, schedule IV drug violations
Susquahanna Hummer
Susquahanna Hummer: Violation of community corrections
Victoria Garrison
Victoria Garrison: Failure to appear
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/27/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/28/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.