Nice Tonight & Wednesday, Rain Chances Return on Thursday

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for June 28th:

The nice and mild weather will continue tonight and most of the day on Wednesday. We should warm back up near 90° by Wednesday and rain chances will return on Thursday and stick around for the majority of the forecast. Rain will not impact everyone this weekend, but most will have a chance. We will talk more about your rain chances and have a detailed look into your July 4th forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies and a light breeze will continue to impact West Tennessee tonight. The humidity will remain low and overnight lows will drop down to around 60°. It will be a very nice night across the region.

WEDNESDAY:

The winds will begin to change direction into the day on Wednesday but will start out of the northeast. A shift to south will occur sometime during the back half of the day. That will help warm temperatures back into the upper 80s to near 90°. Plenty of sunshine can still be expected for most of the day. A few late showers cannot be ruled out Wednesday night. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances a few isolated storms are expected to return to our area on Thursday. Severe weather is NOT expected but some storm activity will be possible. The skies will become partly cloudy into the afternoon and the wind will come out of the southeast most of the day. Highs will make it up to around 90°. Chances for rain sit around 30-40%. Thursday night temperatures will fall down to around 70°.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy skies and some isolated shower activity will continue into the day on Friday. Highs again will make it up to around 90° with overnight lows dropping down to around 70°. The winds will come out of the south increasing the humidity some into the afternoon and evening hours.

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend weather will be very similar to what we are expecting for both Thursday and Friday. Partly cloudy skies and some pop up showers and weak storms are expected for both days. Highs this weekend will again top out around 90° with morning lows starting in the low 70s. Not everyone will see rain this weekend but like last Sunday, everyone is going to get a pretty decent chance. Severe storms seem unlikely this weekend but it is something we will be tracking all week in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +95° day on the year in June and some mid to upper 90s are expected over the next few weeks as well. The official start of summer kicked off on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather and heat waves though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13