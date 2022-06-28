Officer 2nd Class Anthony Stephen Edwards, age 39, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home in Bells, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Holly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors. A visitation for the Edwards family will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Bells Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M. Mr. Edwards was born in Jackson, TN on April 22, 1983, to the late Mr. Billy Earl Edwards and surviving mother, Peggy Dailey Edwards of Bells, TN. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician, receiving numerous awards for his dedicated service and bravery. Also surviving, is his brother: Brandon Edwards of Bells, TN. In lieu of flowers, the Edwards family requests that memorials be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516