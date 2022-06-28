Registration deadline to vote in Aug. 4 election is July 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The registration deadline to vote in the August 4 election is coming up next week.

Tennesseans have until July 5th to register to vote or update their voter registration to be able to cast their ballot in the August 4 State and Federal Primary and the State and County General Election.

“Going into this 4th of July holiday, I can’t think of a more patriotic thing to do than to register to vote,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “With our convenient online voter registration system, it’s never been easier or safer for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration.”

Through the Secretary of State’s online voter registration system GoVoteTN.gov, you can register to vote, update your address or check your registration status. Any U.S. citizen with a valid driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register to vote online in just minutes.

Through the website, voters can find a paper voter registration application available for download. Completed paper applications must be mailed to your local county election commission or submitted in person. Mailed applications must be postmarked by July 5. Tennessee does not offer Election Day registration.

Early voting for the August 4 election kicks off on Friday, July 15, and runs through July 30, not including Sundays.

The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Thursday, July 28.

For more information about voter registration and other Tennessee election details, visit GoVoteTN.gov or call the Divison of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

