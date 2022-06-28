TBI, Jackson police conducting joint investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was informed of a large law enforcement presence in Denmark on Tuesday.









Our crews arrived on the scene around 10:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Bond Cemetery Road.

More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles were parked in front and on the side of the Madison County home.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jackson Police Department, and Shelby County Forensics Regional Center were all at the scene.

Much couldn’t be seen from the street. However, an excavator could be seen digging in the back and side of the home.

We don’t know what authorities may be looking for or how long they were at the scene.

We reached out to the Jackson Police Department, who then directed us to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation who then released the following statement:

“Our agents are in the area as part of an ongoing joint investigation, along with the Jackson Police Department. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.”

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on the air for updates.

