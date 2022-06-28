Three recognized for efforts with Andrew Jackson Marathon

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three people were recognized for their hard work and were presented with a check to help the prevention of child abuse.







On behalf of the Jackson Exchange Club and the Carl Perkins Center, $81,837 was presented by three people who make the Andrew Jackson Marathon what it is. From getting volunteers, to runners, to handling social media and marketing.

The Andrew Jackson Marathon is every first Saturday in April, and these three individuals have dedicated years to making the marathon better every year.

“Feels great. It’s a little embarrassing,” said Danny Crossett, the former Race Director for the Andrew Jackson Marathon.

“We’ve been doing it for so long, it’s almost like second nature,” said Cassandra Fuller, the Marketing Director for Marathon.

“And we work a lot behind the scenes. So we’re not use to the up front recognition. So it’s very kind for the center to recognize us today. We’re grateful for the recognition,” said Judy Renshaw, the former Volunteer Chair for Andrew Jackson Marathon.

The over $81,000 will go right back into the work of the prevention of child abuse.

To learn more about the annual Andrew Jackson Marathon, click here.