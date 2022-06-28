Truck slams into Lexington nursery

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Carole Ralston says it just came out of the blue.

Ralston had just clocked in when she heard what she described as two awful pops, which she thought had been a transformer.

Then the lights went out and she saw the wires shaking and she thought it was an earthquake

Then the truck comes through the wall.

“The feeling that I had was literally indescribable. I was terrified. I didn’t know if another one was coming,” Ralston said.

She says the truck had come down the hill and right into and through the wall of Green Thumb Nursery in Lexington.

“I was usually supposed to be in that spot by then. And I know that God was protecting me. I believe that with all my heart,” Ralston said.

Green Thumb was closed the remainder of the day. They are trying their best to open as soon as possible.

