Brandon B. Wilson
Visitation for the late Brandon B. Wilson (40) of Jackson TN
will be Friday, July 1 from 11:00am to 4:00pm at Affordable Funerals chapel, located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN
Funeral service will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday, July 2 at Denmark CME Church located at 1788 Britton Lane in Denmark, TN
The body will lie in state starting at 11:00 am until the time of service.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
For any other inquiries please contact Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services at 731.736.4333