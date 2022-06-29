Brandon B. Wilson

Visitation for the late Brandon B. Wilson (40) of Jackson TN

will be Friday, July 1 from 11:00am to 4:00pm at Affordable Funerals chapel, located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN

Funeral service will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday, July 2 at Denmark CME Church located at 1788 Britton Lane in Denmark, TN

The body will lie in state starting at 11:00 am until the time of service.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

For any other inquiries please contact Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services at 731.736.4333