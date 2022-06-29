City of Jackson seeks grant to build additional sidewalks

The City of Jackson is planning phase two of the TDOT Multimodal Access grant application on North Parkway.

The city received a $1 million grant to complete phase one that provided sidewalks and crosswalks from North Highland to Old Hickory.

Phase two is a $1.2 million project that will provide the same resources as phase one, stretching from Old Hickory to Campbell Street.

The City of Jackson is planning to pay for 10% of the project.

Construction Administrator Jennie Keel says the deadline to apply for the grant is in two weeks. And she says this would be convenient for those that do not have vehicles.

“This provides people who don’t have access to vehicles to be able to get safely from point A to point B. It will give them access to health care, groceries, and all sorts of services that we all get to drive to,” Keel said.

If approved, Keel says the project would take around three years to complete. That includes sending in the application and waiting for approval.

