Concert lends a hand for those with Down syndrome

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Down Syndrome Association of West Tennessee hosted their annual ‘Country Music Lends Down a Hand’ concert Wednesday night. It’s the biggest fundraiser for the association.

It was held on the front lawn of the Providence House at Casey Jones Village. The concert includes dances performed by children and adults with Down syndrome and of course, music!

Attendees enjoyed the sounds of Kimberlie Helton Band, Rev. Jessie and the Holy Smokes and more.

All proceeds benefit the association.

“They’re normal and they want to have proms, they want to have parties, and they want to go to camp and I wanted to do something to make this happen,” said Hope Wadley, the coordinator of the event.

Wadley says the turnout was amazing, considering they haven’t held the concert in 2 years.