Emotional farewell for families of Therapy and Learning Center

JACKSON, Tenn.–It was an emotional farewell for one local center.

Earlier today, a goodbye party was held for families who participated in the Therapy and Learning Center’s Adult Day program.

According to West Tennessee Healthcare, the program is permanently closing this Friday, July 1.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke to parents who say the program provided a safe space for their adult children, provided educational tools, and practiced physical, occupational, speech therapy and more and they say, they do not know what’s next.

“In our situation, I don’t know what we’re going to do. We are left in a place where there are no services, like this available at all to our family members unless you’re in Memphis or Nashville. There is nothing here. I don’t know what we’re going to do,” said Cathy Young, a parent.

Young says she and other parents want their adult children in a place where they can thrive, be able to do things, and get the therapies they need.