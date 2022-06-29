Joyce Marie Sprayberry Cannon, age 67, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Cecil E. Cannon, Sr., departed this life Monday, June 27, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Joyce was born December 10, 1954 in Somerville, the daughter of the late J.D. and Mary Cornelia Sprayberry. She was employed as a military assembly worker for many years. She enjoyed fishing, canning, crocheting, working with flowers and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Cannon is survived by her husband of 51 years, Cecil E. Cannon, Sr.; three daughters, Mary Scroggins (Roy Scroggins), Connie Shubert (JC Shubert) and Debra Hughes (Terry Hughes); her son, Cecil Cannon, Jr. (Taylor Cannon); her sister, Nancy Sprayberry Henry; her brother, Johnny Sprayberry (Wanda Sprayberry); her brother-in-law, Phil Cannon; fifteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren plus one on the way and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Sprayberry; her sister, Margaret Sprayberry Cannon; her grandson, Bryan Shubert; and her great-grandson, Jake Tyler Poe.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Cannon will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, July 2, 2022 with Bro. Kevin Treadway officiating. Personal remarks will be given by Del Fraley. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery in the District 15 Community. A visitation for Mrs. Cannon will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Joe Michael Cannon, Timmy McNabb, David McNabb, Wayne Cannon, Stevie McNabb, Carson Whittiemore, Doyle Edwards and Michael Sprayberry.

