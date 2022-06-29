Love Your Block continues home repairs in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local volunteers help gave the City of Jackson a little tender, love and care.

“To help people improve their neighborhoods, reduce blights, improve the overall look of their neighborhood. So this year we are working in east Jackson, and we are doing small home repairs. That’s what we are doing today on Gates Street. It’s what we did last week on Cartmell,” said Lauren Kirk, the Chief Innovation Coordinator for the City of Jackson.

Wednesday, the Love Your Block program volunteers helped perform several home repairs.

“We have pressure washed the two houses and we have started on landscaping,” Kirk said.

We have actually added in these columns behind me for this resident. We are doing a lot of work down the street, mowing, weed-eating, and just picking up all of the trash,” said co-coordinator Abby Palmer.

Palmer says while the tasks are not major changes, the little things can make a big difference.

“Helps the homeowner feel more proud of their home. It makes the whole neighborhood want to take care of their street better and take care of the community. They really add up. They seem small one at a time, but when you see the end product all together, it really makes a big difference,” Palmer said.

Palmer and co-coordinator Jameson Colbert say the best part about the project is getting a one-on-one relationship with community members.

“It has just been so nice to talk with the residents one-on-one, hear how this is going to impact them, and talk about what they need on their street,” Palmer said.

“Them seeing the work that we’re embarking on and seeing the joy on their faces, there is nothing like it,” Colbert said.

