Funeral service for Ashton Cunningham, age 8, will be Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Faith Deliverance Center. Burial will follow in Knights of Pythias Cemetery.

Ashton died Thursday, June 23, 2022 at his residence.

Visitation for Ashton will be Friday, July 1, 2022 from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.