Camp kids perform at TR White Sportsplex

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s a camp full of artistic expression, and kids were able to show them off Thursday.

The TR White Mid-Summer Camp Program held performances by its kids at the TR White Sportsplex.

Officials with the camp say this summer’s theme is “Where the Magic Happens.”

According to Center Director Terry Smith, the camp teaches dance, art, and more.

And in front of a packed room, the kids performed what they learned in the first four weeks of camp.

Smith says kids learned the “new edition” dance and incorporated some new dance moves too.

“I think the parents and grandparents, the staff and everybody, I think they enjoyed it. I think the performance was great. It wasn’t too long, wasn’t too much. Just right,” Smith said.

Smith also says the camp has about 175 kids this year. And the camp will continue for the month of July.

