Experts discuss prediabetes, warn of increased risk for COVID complications

JACKSON, Tenn. — Experts are raising awareness about a medical condition many people don’t know they have that could increase complications from COVID-19.

Prediabetes is a condition where your blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not high enough to be considered Type II Diabetes.

As prediabetes is typically symptomless, many people are unaware they have it, but when left untreated it can develop into diabetes and lead to even more serious health risks.

“People with diabetes are three times more likely to become severely ill due COVID-19,” said CDC’s Dr. Christopher Holliday, Director, Division of Diabetes Translation. “And in the U.S., 15% of COVID deaths were among people with diabetes.”

The good news is that in many cases prediabetes is reversible with the proper lifestyle changes.

If you’re concerned you may have prediabetes, you can visit DoIHavePrediabetes.org for a simple one-minute test to determine your risk.

Click here for more information regarding diabetes and prediabetes.

For more news across the U.S., click here.