Habitat for Humanity taking unwanted items for recycle

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is recycling your unwanted items and putting them right back into the community.

Habitat for Humanity in Jackson is taking your unwanted household items for their Deconstruction project. And they are taking them for free.

“Remove windows, doors, kitchen cabinets, built-in appliances, things of that nature. We turn around and sell it to the community at a discounted rate, which helps them,” said Chris Wilkerson, the ReStore Manager for Habitat for Humanity.

Wilkerson says those renovating can donate almost anything in the house.

“Essentially, if it is attached to the house and we can safely remove it for you and our people, then we will do what we can to take it,” Wilkerson said.

The goal of the Deconstruction project is to take unwanted items, such as cabinets and appliances, from your home and put them right back into helping the community.

“Is to help us fund two house builds and at least 20 AIP projects, or aging in place. These are for the elderly community that are on fixed incomes that can’t fix the roof or fix the floor,” Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson says by donating your unwanted items, you can make a bigger impact for those in the community.

“It is a great way for the community to connect with where they live. Your neighbor might not be able to afford their roof, but through what we do here, you can essentially help your neighbor get their roof fixed. It just really connects the entire community together,” Wilkerson said.

If you have items that you would like to donate, just fill out the Deconstruction application.

