Jackson company gives away free Constitutions

JACKSON, Tenn. — In honor of Independence Day, a local company is making sure the community is aware of their rights.

Tennessee Industrial Printing is giving away free copies of the United States Constitution, as well as a pocket book version of the document.

This is the second year the company decided to distribute the materials after having such success last year.

This year they created a larger design with a focus on getting people more aware of their Constitutional rights after owner Wayne Chambers says he feels it can be lost in some cases.

“More people need to know what our country is founded on: Christian principles. And you know, we’re a family-based company, Christian-based company and feel like that’s just a little something that we can do. We’ve got the presses and stuff to run it, and so we just decided to do it,” Chambers said.

You can pick up a free Constitution Friday during business hours or any time next week besides the 4th of July, since they will be closed in observance of the holiday. That address is 51 Miller Avenue in Jackson.

