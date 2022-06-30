Jackson company giving away free prints of U.S. Constitution

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local company has a free offer in honor of Independence Day.

Tennessee Industrial Printing (TIPS), located at 51 Miller Avenue in Jackson, is giving away free prints of the United States Constitution.

The 17×22 poster-sized prints are designed and printed in-house at the company, and they are also offering a free 24-page pocket book version of the document.

A news release states the company first offered free copies of the Constitution last year, and following the success of that giveaway, they decided to redesign the print and do it all again.

“We wanted to create something beautiful that represents America and what is stands for,” said Wayne Chambers, Owner and General Manager of TIPS. “We hope people see the pride we put into our work and that we have in our country.”

The free prints can be picked up between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday while supplies last.

To learn more about Tennessee Industrial Printing, click here to visit their website.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.