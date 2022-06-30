Library gives Jacksonians platform to share their story

JACKSON, Tenn. — What is your story? The library wants share it!

The Jackson-Madison County Library is hosting its Summer Reading Program with the theme “What’s Your Story, Jackson?”

To get everyone involved, the library is letting Jacksonians share their stories of what it is like living in the area on the Opening Doors Podcast.

The library is bringing the podcast to the Starbucks on North Highland on July 6 at 12 p.m., and the Green Frog Coffee & Grill South on July 20 at 12 p.m.

You can also also sign up to be on the podcast by calling the library at (731) 425-8600.

You can listen to other stories on their website.