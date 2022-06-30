LIFELINE hosts 2022 All American Blood Drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services hosted their annual All American Blood Drive on Thursday, sponsored by Joe Mahan Ford.

The event kicked off at 10 a.m. and just wrapped up at 6 p.m. Everyone and all blood types were welcome to make a donation.

Officials say it’s a critical time to donate. It’s a decision that can make a local impact and save lives.

“We know that it’s the blood on the shelves that saves lives, so we have to stay prepared and keep our stock, our inventory up where it needs to be,” Melinda Reid, the Marketing Manager for LIFELINE.

The need never stops. Reid says one donation can save up to three lives.

LIFELINE Blood Services provides donations to many different locations throughout West Tennessee.

