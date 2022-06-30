Linda Hawes Moore, age 74, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of Jerry Moore, departed this life Wednesday morning, June 29, 2022 at her home.

Linda was born June 12, 1948 in Clarksdale, Mississippi, the daughter of the late James Hawes and Lena Winpigler Hawes. She was employed as an insurance administrative assistant and was married to Jerry Moore in November of 1972. Linda was a member of Fayette Baptist Church in Somerville, Tennessee and was an avid reader who would go to the library and check out the maximum number of books. She loved cooking and shopping. Her greatest joy was serving her family and always making sure everyone’s needs were met.

Mrs. Moore is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jerry Moore; her daughter, Kim Sweet (Randy); two sisters, Anne Watkins and Rita Beard (Cletus); and three grandchildren, Kirby Leigh Kennedy (Alex), Kelsey Anne Sweet and Gracie Sue Sweet.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Moore will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Drew Murphy, pastor of Fayette Baptist Church in Somerville, Tennessee, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Moore will be from 2 to 3 P.M. Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Randy Sweet, Cletus Beard, Alex Kennedy, Michael Morris, Larry May and Eddie Nobles.

