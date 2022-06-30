Mugshots : Madison County : 06/29/22 – 06/30/22 June 30, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Jason French Jason French: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Bredell Davis Bredell Davis: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Christopher Banks Christopher Banks: Failure to appear Contrevie Merriweather Contrevie Merriweather: Failure to appear Cortney Spencer Cortney Spencer: Shoplifting/theft of property Dejuan Harris Dejuan Harris: Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment Haylee Schuler Haylee Schuler: Failure to appear Heather Heathcott Heather Heathcott: Failure to appear Makala Pettigrew Makala Pettigrew: Failure to appear Maxine Douglas Maxine Douglas: Failure to appear Michael Harris Michael Harris: Failure to appear Patrick Kinnes Patrick Kinnes: Vandalism Sherry Johnson Sherry Johnson: Failure to appear Tasandra Hardin Tasandra Hardin: Failure to appear Trebreare Williamson Trebreare Williamson: Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin