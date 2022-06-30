Mugshots : Madison County : 06/29/22 – 06/30/22

Jason French Jason French: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Bredell Davis Bredell Davis: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

Christopher Banks Christopher Banks: Failure to appear

Contrevie Merriweather Contrevie Merriweather: Failure to appear

Cortney Spencer Cortney Spencer: Shoplifting/theft of property



Dejuan Harris Dejuan Harris: Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment

Haylee Schuler Haylee Schuler: Failure to appear

Heather Heathcott Heather Heathcott: Failure to appear

Makala Pettigrew Makala Pettigrew: Failure to appear

Maxine Douglas Maxine Douglas: Failure to appear



Michael Harris Michael Harris: Failure to appear

Patrick Kinnes Patrick Kinnes: Vandalism

Sherry Johnson Sherry Johnson: Failure to appear

Tasandra Hardin Tasandra Hardin: Failure to appear

Trebreare Williamson Trebreare Williamson: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/30/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.