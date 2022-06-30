Trenton police say woman killed, man injured in shooting

TRENTON, Tenn. – Trenton Police Chief Bill Cusson says a woman is dead and a man injured following a shooting.

The chief confirmed to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News that Trenton police went sent to a home on Narrow Gauge Road after a neighbor reported hearing screaming, yelling, as well as very loud noises.

When officers arrived, they began to approach the doorway when they heard loud noises that they believed to be gunshots, he said.

Cusson says officers then forced entry into the home, found a woman on her back with heavy bleeding from her head, as well as a man nearby with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The chief says that the officers began life-saving measures, and called for EMS. When EMS arrived, the man was taken to the Med in Memphis, while the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The condition of the man is unknown at this time, Cusson said.

