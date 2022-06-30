Trezevant gets $88.5k loan to improve water infrastructure

TREZEVANT, Tenn. — A local town is getting help with improving their water infrastructure.

An $88,500 loan was announced for the Town of Trezevant on Thursday by Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Commissioner David Salyers.

The loan, which is intended to address improvements to the water treatment system, has a five-year term at 0.1% interest and comes from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program.

“We are pleased we can assist communities with these loans as they make infrastructure more affordable,” Governor Lee said. “It is important that Tennesseans receive reliable services, and we are grateful to the local officials working to provide them.”

“Water infrastructure is crucial,” said Salyers. “We are glad we can make these loans available, and we look forward to the results that will come from this assistance.”

This fiscal year, TDEC has awarded over $26.1 million in drinking water loans and more than $82.2 thousand in clean water loans to meet Tennessee’s infrastructure needs.

Click here to learn more about the state’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program.

For more news in the Carroll County area, click here.