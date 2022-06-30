West Tennessee hospital holds Independence Day celebration

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A Carroll County hospital held its first Independence Day celebration.

Baptist Memorial Hospital hosted an Independence Day celebration for the veterans and first responders of Carroll County.

“We have a lot of veterans that work here in the hospital. And we wanted to just take a moment to say thank you for what they do each and every day here in the hospital, but also the way they have served our country. Not only that, we also wanted to include the entire community,” said Michael Dennison, the Director of Pastoral Care at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Carroll County.

Veterans, the National Guard, the Huntington Fire and Police Departments, EMS, and more agencies within Carroll County attended the program.

“We had a great blessing from Congressman David Kustoff who attended as well. And we can’t say enough thank yous to our American Legion and providing flags and special singings. So we had a great attendance. We are just so so glad to have each and every one of them here,” Dennison said.

The program kicked off with acknowledging veterans that work at the hospital, and a special Bible was provided for each team member.

There was also a ceremony of raising the flag and a special singing benediction.

Dennison hopes the veterans will take away that they are loved and supported, and that they are encouraged for what they do every day.

“It’s just a great thing to have them all here, just to be able to say thank you. We really do appreciate what you do each and every day, and to spend time just reflecting on how great of a country we live. We’re blessed to be in America, and and we just wanted to say thank you back to them,” Dennison said.

Baptist Memorial Hospital in Carroll County plans to make the Independence Day celebration an annual event.

