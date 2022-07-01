2nd annual Honoring Haywood’s Heroes held on Friday

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Local heroes were honored ahead of Independence Day.

Haywood County Mayor David Livingston invited residents, first responders and politicians out for the second annual Honoring Haywood’s Heroes.

“Today we are honoring our first responders and the people that answer those calls,” Livingston said. “We don’t pay them enough, and we want to just express our thanks for their service,” Livingston said.

Congressman David Kustoff attended and says what brought him out is the importance of honoring our heroes for putting their lives on the line each day.

Kustoff says the event was even more significant with the 4th of July being right around the corner.

“Right before our nation’s birthday, our Independence Day, to show how much we appreciate all those who served, and especially those who serve at the local level to protect each and every one of us,” Kustoff said.

Rep. Johnny Shaw says it gives the community a chance to see who works to protect them each day.

“It motivates not only the heroes and sheroes, but I think it motivates the community as a whole because it reminds the community these are the people who protect you one way or the other, day and night, 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Whether you’re an EMT, whether you are a police officer, whatever you are, you are about protecting people and keeping people safe,” Shaw said.

Brownsville Mayor William Rawls says he hopes local first responders know just how much they are appreciated for their services.

“Sometimes we’re overlooked because it’s expected. First responder services are something that you don’t need it until you need it. And when you need it, you’re glad they’re there. They’re well-trained, they’re passionate about their work, and they’re fully supported from the City of Brownsville and from all of us. May God continue to bless them and their families,” Rawls said.

Organizers hope to continue to bring the event back each and every year.

