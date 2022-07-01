44th annual Bluegrass Festival begins on Tennessee River

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The 44th annual Bluegrass Festival brought banjos, fiddles, and mandolins to Savannah.

The 2022 Bluegrass Festival is taking place right on the Tennessee River for music fans across West Tennessee.

“We’ve got a big show lined up there. We’ll go from 12 noon until probably nine or 10. Just when everybody wears out,” Wayne Jerrolds, who started the festival 44 years ago.

Since the beginning, the event has welcomed any and all who are fans of the genre.

“When I was raised up they had country bands. We didn’t have TV at that time. Just country bands every weekend and they’d play the beautiful wash tune, sometimes twin fiddles, and it just heart and I never didn’t want to leave it,” Jerrolds said.

Bands like the Southern Sounds, Crosswinds, and Holt Family were some of the groups that performed. And although bands perform as one, bluegrass means something different to each and every member.

“I grew up with my mom and dad both playing old time music, fiddle banjo. And so just grew up with it me and my sister. So it’s just a family thing for us,” said Daniel Holt, who attended the riverside festival.

The event is free of charge, and located at the Wayne Jerrolds River Park.

“Getting to see old friends,” Holt said. “Some people I might not see but a couple of times a year, and this is one of those times.”

If you missed Friday night, that’s okay! You have another chance on Saturday to watch some of your favorite bluegrass musicians.

