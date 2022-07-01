Babe Cave holds grand opening in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — There’s a cutting edge new business in a local town.

The Babe Cave celebrated their grand opening on Friday. A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the doors opening for guests, family, and friends for the first time.

The Babe Cave is a full service salon with cosmologists, esthetician, and nail techs readily available.

Co-owners Ashley Mayfield and Makalya McMinn say starting from scratch has certainly been a challenge, but well worth it.

“Very stressful. Yes, it is stressful, but we have very good family that has helped us and backed us up a lot and gave us a lot of support,” McMinn said. “While it’s stressful, it is also motivating and I like to be motivating for other cosmetologists, nail techs or esthetician because I know what it’s like.”

The Babe Cave is located at 777 West Church Street, Suite C in Lexington. You can schedule your appointments by phone, but walk-ins are also welcome.

