BBB says to watch for gas station gift card scam

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Better Business Bureau says to be on the lookout for gas station gift card scam.

The BBB says that the scam can involved an email, survey or even a social media post that says you have won $500 gift card, but comes with a small fee.

The BBB says that once they get your card information, they will likely try to use it for other charges.

“They said I won a Shell gas card and had to pay $1.95 for shipping. A day later, they took $89.95 out of my account. I called about the charge, and they fixed it, but the next day, another $89.95 was taken out again,” said one victim.

The BBB wants to remind everyone to never:

Pay to win

Do the research

And don’t act on impulse

“If someone is asking you to pay a small fee to win a prize, you are probably dealing with a scammer. And do your research. Imposter scams are very common. So if a large company seems to be offering you a free gift, do some research first,” said Daniel Irwin, the Public Relations Director for the BBB.

You can read the full news release from the BBB here.