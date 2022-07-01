Cleanup underway after oil pipeline breached in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — We received multiple reports from Tipsters about a large Environmental Protection Agency presence in Chester County.

According to Chester County EMA Director Johny Farris, an oil pipline located near Mayfield Road in Henderson was breached after being hit by a mower working to clear the right of way for the pipeline.

The EPA along with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation are working to contain the spill, and are expected to be on site over the next several days.

Farris says the leak has already been repaired, and work has now shifted to properly clean up the spill.

Residents are asked to use extra caution when traveling along Mayfield Road as workers will be present with heavy equipment.

